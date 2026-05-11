The team behind the excellent open-source PS3 emulator RPCS3 has been forced to update its guidelines for submitting AI-generated code after being inundated with time-wasting "vibe coded" pull requests.

"Please stop submitting AI slop code pull requests to RPCS3," says the team on social media. "We will start banning those who do so without disclosing. There are plenty of resources online to learn how to debug and code instead of generating slop that you don't understand, and that doesn't work."

A "pull request" is a proposal to merge code changes into an open-source project, while "vibe coding" refers to prompting a large language model (LLM) to generate code.

Shortly after posting the message, the RPCS3 social media account confirmed that its guidelines had been updated.





As for all the AI bros seething on our socials, we're simply blocking you.



Learn how to debug, code, and leave behind something useful to humanity when you're gone, instead of peddling slop. Our guidelines for submitting AI-generated code are now up in our repository!As for all the AI bros seething on our socials, we're simply blocking you.Learn how to debug, code, and leave behind something useful to humanity when you're gone, instead of peddling slop. https://t.co/yMtczjXQN1 May 11, 2026

The updated guidelines read as follows:

"Use of AI tools for research and reverse engineering purposes is permitted. However, contributors are expected to fully own and understand all code they submit. Any communication with the team — including code, code comments, and GitHub comments — must come from the human contributor, not an AI agent acting autonomously. We have unfortunately seen a rise in untested and unverified AI-generated slop being submitted to this project. This wastes maintainer time and, in worse cases, such changes get merged and break functionality for all users. Repeated violations will result in a ban from the repository. Please be respectful of everyone's time. Pull requests opened by AI agents or automated tools must include a disclosure in the PR description stating the scope of AI involvement — which parts were AI-generated and what human testing or review was performed prior to submission. PRs that omit this disclosure may be closed without review."

As you can imagine, the statement has triggered some negative reaction from vibe-coders.

"As for all the AI bros seething on our socials, we're simply blocking you," the RPCS3 team added on social media. "Learn how to debug, code, and leave behind something useful to humanity when you're gone, instead of peddling slop."