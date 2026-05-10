Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (May 10th 2026) 1
Image: NaoQ / Kumagumi / SNK

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Keychain-Sized Nintendo Wii Gets Put Through Its Paces

Tito at Macho Nacho Productions has recently shown off the amazing Kawaii project, a keychain-sized system which uses the Wii chipset.

"This might be the smallest Nintendo GameCube ever made, and it’s running on real Nintendo hardware," says the modder.

These Annoying Gen AI Adverts For Retro Consoles Are Fooling A Lot Of People

If you've been anywhere near retro gaming social media circles over the past weekend, you'll almost certainly have seen some Japanese adverts for various vintage consoles featuring scantily-clad ladies.

As you can imagine, these "lost" promotional images have triggered a pretty big online response, with many people assuming they are legitimate historical items which show just how "great" everything was a few decades ago – which, of course, they're not.

These fake adverts are yet another dubious "benefit" we've been blessed with thanks to the arrival of Generative AI, and are no more real than the Easter Bunny.

The Full-Size Amiga Replica 'THEA1200' Has Been Delayed

Retro Games Ltd has revealed that the A1200 — its upcoming plug-and-play system based on the original Amiga 1200 — has been delayed again.

Originally teased back in 2023, the "full-size Amiga replica" was scheduled to launch in 2024 but was delayed due to a legal dispute over the rights to the Amiga OS.

Don't Play Zelda? Sally Field Wants To Know "What The Hell Is The Matter With You?"

The two-time Academy Award-winning actress Sally Field is currently doing press for her new Netflix movie, Remarkably Bright Creatures, and has let slip during an interview with entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton her love of the Legend of Zelda series. Even going so far as to jokingly ask her co-star, Lewis Pullman, "What the hell is the matter with you?" for answering that he'd never played it before.

Following Digital Eclipse's Remake, Atari Has Now Acquired The Rights To One Of The Most Influential RPGs Of All Time

Atari has just announced the acquisition of "the complete and exclusive rights to the first five Wizardry games and their underlying IP". This includes Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (1981), Wizardry II: The Knight of Diamonds (1982), Wizardry III: Legacy of Llylgamyn (1983), Wizardry IV: The Return of Werdna (1987), and Wizardry V: Heart of the Maelstrom (1988).

Important to note is that the Japanese company Drecom still owns the rights to Wizardry VI: Bane of the Cosmic Forge (1990), Wizardry VIII: Crusaders of the Dark Savant (1992), and Wizardry 8 (2001), with the company having announced that it had acquired those rights, alongside the domestic and global trademarks, in 2020. This is something the company has sought to make clear in a statement on its Twitter/X account, after some headlines reported that Atari had bought the IP outright.

Myst Co-Creator Under Fire For Using GenAI Art In Riven Soundtrack Release

Myst co-creator Robyn Miller has been criticised for using Generative AI to create imagery for Fangamer's Riven soundtrack LP.

The 30-track 2-disc set marks the first time that the game's music has been released on vinyl, and it comes in a special package designed by Miller himself, who also composed the music.

When a post about the soundtrack hit Reddit, Miller admitted that AI was used to create one of the images:

"The gatefold image was created using AI tools and photoshop. I use AI like any other visual tool. For this, I spent weeks making the image. There is a lot of AI slop. I am a designer and artist. I designed and directed Riven and I meticulously designed this image. AI is a powerful tool if used correctly."

Interview: Night Striker Director Kenji Kaido On His 1989 Arcade Masterpiece

Kenji Kaido is a video game industry veteran whose career dates back to the late 1980s. His lengthy list of game development credits includes arcade games like Bonze Adventure and Sonic Blast Man (designer/director) for Taito, as well as Ape Escape (designer) and Tomba (producer) for PlayStation.

The titles people will most likely attach his name to, however, are the PlayStation 2 games ICO and Shadow of the Colossus, which he produced alongside director Fumito Ueda. However, as discussed, his game career began well before his tenure at Sony, and one of his most notable games is the Taito arcade classic, Night Striker, which is included in the upcoming compilation of Taito games, Operation Night Strikers.

With Operation Night Strikers coming to the west soon from Clear River Games and Limited Run Games, we took the rare opportunity to catch up with Kaido-san during Tokyo Game Show 2025 to get his thoughts, first-hand, about the origins of Night Striker, the game he designed and directed 36 years ago in 1989 for Taito.

The Making Of Metal Slug - "I Never Thought That It Would Have Sequels"

Pulling together legacy interviews with various Metal Slug team members, this feature charts the development of Nazca's legendary run-and-gun shooter.

Review: SuperStation One

Taki Udon's FPGA-based PlayStation is finally here, and it's perhaps the best way to experience PS1 games in 2026 - and much more besides.