Interview: Night Striker Director Kenji Kaido On His 1989 Arcade Masterpiece
Kenji Kaido is a video game industry veteran whose career dates back to the late 1980s. His lengthy list of game development credits includes arcade games like Bonze Adventure and Sonic Blast Man (designer/director) for Taito, as well as Ape Escape (designer) and Tomba (producer) for PlayStation.
The titles people will most likely attach his name to, however, are the PlayStation 2 games ICO and Shadow of the Colossus, which he produced alongside director Fumito Ueda. However, as discussed, his game career began well before his tenure at Sony, and one of his most notable games is the Taito arcade classic, Night Striker, which is included in the upcoming compilation of Taito games, Operation Night Strikers.
With Operation Night Strikers coming to the west soon from Clear River Games and Limited Run Games, we took the rare opportunity to catch up with Kaido-san during Tokyo Game Show 2025 to get his thoughts, first-hand, about the origins of Night Striker, the game he designed and directed 36 years ago in 1989 for Taito.