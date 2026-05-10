Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Keychain-Sized Nintendo Wii Gets Put Through Its Paces

Tito at Macho Nacho Productions has recently shown off the amazing Kawaii project, a keychain-sized system which uses the Wii chipset.

"This might be the smallest Nintendo GameCube ever made, and it’s running on real Nintendo hardware," says the modder.