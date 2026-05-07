The two-time Academy Award-winning actress Sally Field is currently doing press for her new Netflix movie, Remarkably Bright Creatures, and has let slip during an interview with entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton her love of the Legend of Zelda series. Even going so far as to jokingly ask her co-star, Lewis Pullman, "What the hell is the matter with you?" for answering that he'd never played it before.

During the interview, Hamilton asked Field for her memories of working with Robin Williams on Mrs. Doubtfire — Williams was obviously a huge fan of Zelda, naming his daughter after the game, and appearing in several Nintendo ads promoting the game. This led Field to share that Williams used to come to her rented home and would play the early Zelda games with her.

"I was lucky enough to get to know Robin and work with him," Field told Hamilton. "Yes, he was wonderful. He would also come to my little rented place, and we’d play the early games of Zelda together."

When I asked Sally Field about her memories of working with Robin Williams on MRS. DOUBTFIRE, I never expected to learn that she’s a MASSIVE fan of ZELDA! pic.twitter.com/TwRdfIsR36 May 6, 2026

She went on to note that her history with the series didn't stop there, as she still plays the games on the Nintendo Switch 2 today.

"I still play with my grandsons," Field added. "Even when my grandsons aren’t there, I pretend they are there."

It was at this point that she turned to her co-star Pullman and asked him, "Do you play Zelda?" to which Pullman answered, "No, I haven't", leading Field to jokingly rib her fellow actor.

Pullman then responded, "I've been missing out," with Field telling him, "It's so fun."

Obviously, given the incredible popularity and longevity of the classic Nintendo series, we shouldn't really be all that surprised that there are many celebrities out there who count themselves as fans of the games. Brendan Fraser, for instance, is also famously a fan of the series, as is Brie Larson, who recently starred in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie as Rosalina.

We honestly wouldn't have thought Field would be among them, though, and could have listened to her talk more about her adventures in Hyrule and her favourite games.

As you may already know, a Legend of Zelda film is scheduled to land in cinemas on May 7th, 2027, and finished filming last month. It's probably too late, then, for Field to have a cameo in the film, but perhaps, if a sequel is produced, there could be a way for the actress to play a role.