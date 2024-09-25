Update [ ]:

It's been over 7 years since Mega Cat Studios' Lethal Wedding was originally announced, and almost two years since we first covered it on the site.

However, it still hasn't received an official release, with the planned Kickstarter mentioned below having been delayed indefinitely, with little explanation given as to what exactly was happening behind the scenes.

Yesterday, however, the company published a surprising new press release out of the blue, suggesting that the wait for the game may finally be about to end, provided the company manages to hit its funding target on a new Kickstarter campaign, which is set to go live on June 2, 2026.





The groom is missing. The bride is armed. And the clown cartel is about to regret crashing the big day. This is the time to say “I do” to bullets, blood, and total mayhem!



RSVP here:… You’re invited to the wildest wedding of the year!The groom is missing. The bride is armed. And the clown cartel is about to regret crashing the big day. This is the time to say “I do” to bullets, blood, and total mayhem! #LethalWedding is coming to Kickstarter. 🔥RSVP here:… pic.twitter.com/9PFOD3RWu4 May 6, 2026

Considering the trailer listed on the company's website is still the same as the one published in 2020 (embedded below), it's not clear if any of the game's content has actually changed, suggesting that the delays may have been the result of the team being wary of taking on the responsibility of fulfilling another campaign, as opposed to any major development problems behind the scenes.

We've reached out to the developer via their PR to hopefully find out more, and received the following message in response:

"Regarding a delay, we never announced an official release date for Lethal Wedding. Like many studios, we sometimes shift focus between projects as priorities evolve. That said, we’re incredibly excited to bring Lethal Wedding to fans of Sega’s 16-bit era. The game was a smash hit at the MAGFest Indie Video Game Showcase this past January, where attendees got to go hands-on with it, and the response only reinforced our confidence in what we’re building.

"We have some really exciting announcements to share in the weeks ahead, so stay tuned!"

Considering the game's primary influence is Zombie Ate My Neighbors, it will be interesting to see whether it manages to hit its Kickstarter goal, as last year, another game inspired by the LucasArts classic notably fell short of its own funding target on Indiegogo, leading the homebrew developer Retro Sumus to unfortunately have to call it a day.

Original Story [ ]: Mega Cat Studios has announced that it is bringing the top-down shooter Lethal Wedding to Genesis / Mega Drive via a Kickstarter campaign.

Described as "a love letter to 16-bit shooter classics like Zombies Ate My Neighbors and action flicks from the '80s and '90s," Lethal Wedding sees you assuming the role of a "bride on the warpath" who is tasked with hunting down a cartel of criminal clowns who have kidnapped her future husband just before the big day.

"With an intense two-player co-op mode that lets you and a friend mow down carnage-crazed carnies and psycho circus performers, an innovative Vow System that changes the way you play, and an over-the-top arsenal of wedding-themed weapons to wield, you'll want to save the date for this celebration," says Mega Cat Studios.

The game boasts a dodge-role ability, two-player couch co-op, multiple weapons, 30 levels and animated cutscenes. There are also 25 upgrades, earned via the Vow System, which applies "risk/reward scenarios to each level," according to the publisher. "Want to unlock that Speed Reload upgrade? You'll need to say 'I Do' to enemies with bonus damage and increased movement speed! Vows are optional, but worth the commitment."

Lethal Wedding launches on Kickstarter on November 4th, 2024.