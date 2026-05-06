Retro Games Ltd has revealed that the A1200 — its upcoming plug-and-play system based on the original Amiga 1200 — has been delayed again.

Originally teased back in 2023, the "full-size Amiga replica" was scheduled to launch in 2024 but was delayed due to a legal dispute over the rights to the Amiga OS.

It was then re-unveiled in August of last year, on the show floor at Gamescom, with pre-orders for the machine beginning a few months later in November 2025. At the time, Retro Games Ltd stated that the machine would release on June 16th, 2026, but the launch has now been pushed back again, with a recent announcement giving the new release date as Friday, December 4th, 2026. This means those who have already pre-ordered will have even longer to wait before they can actually get their hands on it.

The announcement was made in a social media update earlier today and was signed by Chris Smith, the chief technical officer of Retro Games Ltd, on behalf of the A1200 team.

In the announcement, Smith wrote that, though "the hardware is now complete," global chip shortages and rising plastic production costs have "significantly delayed" the team's schedule, leading to knock-on effects on the OS's development, which he claims "isn't yet where it needs to be."

As a result, the team has decided to push back the release date, rather than ship a more basic OS "that wouldn't do justice to THEA1200." In the message, he acknowledged that the team knew the delays were "frustrating," but thanked players for their continued support.

You can read the full statement below:

"Dear RGL community, We wanted to take this moment to thank you for your continued, incredible support.