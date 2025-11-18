Update [ ]:

Pre-orders have officially gone live for THE A1200 in the US.

As you may recall, the emulation-based console, which is based on the home computer, the Amiga 1200, was initially only available for European shipping when pre-orders started on PlaionReplai's website earlier this month. This led to criticism from US customers and a short follow-up statement from Retro Games Ltd, reassuring US customers that "USA sales will happen (most likely via Amazon)"

Well, since then, a new store page has appeared on Amazon in the US, with the device being priced at $189.99 over on the website.

That means, if you've been itching to place an order for the new console and were among those frustrated with the initial set of delivery options, now's your chance to act ahead of the console's launch next year.

In addition to the US, an Amazon page is also available for Australia/New Zealand, and we've also seen it listed on some other retailers' websites, like EB Games Australia.

Original Story: "USA sales will happen" for the A1200 — that's according to the creators of the emulation-based machine, Retro Games Ltd.

When pre-orders for Retro Games Ltd.'s recreation of the Amiga 1200 (The A1200) went live last week on PlaionReplai's website, it sparked a surge of excitement among fans who were eager to revisit the '90s computer. However, as many quickly noticed, US fans were unable to pre-order the machine, with the only options available for shipping being the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Anyone in the US who tried to place an order would simply be greeted by a message that read "We don’t ship to the United States", with little information being made available as to whether US customers would eventually be able to get their hands on the device from third-party retailers.

Because of this, retro enthusiasts in the region inevitably took to social media such as Facebook and Twitter/X to voice their frustrations, while the "Commodore Collective", the Oasis BBS, put out an article documenting "THE A1200 Pre-Order Woes", and highlighting Retro Games Ltd's silence throughout the whole affair.

Just to add a bit of clarity. We are a small company which works with a large EU company (Plaion) to globally distribute our products. We don’t directly sell to the public or retailers ourselves. USA sales will happen (most likely via Amazon) but with tariffs etc it takes time. https://t.co/ovRqmWCAtL November 17, 2025

In response to this growing frustration, Retro Games Ltd initially seemed to ignore these frustrations, but has since broken its silence on social media to provide a bit of clarity on the situation.

Replying to the Retro Frog 3D owner/designer ToddsNerdCave on Twitter/X, it emphasized that the company was only "small" and wasn't actually responsible for shipping/pre-orders at all, but that it instead works with the much larger company Plaion (owned by Embracer Group) to globally distribute its products. In other words, it has little influence over how the console is sold to customers/retailers.

It did, however, confirm that US sales will eventually happen, presumably via Amazon.com, and stated that with the current Tariff situation, it seems to be just taking a little more time to work out the particulars, for the time being.

Here's the reply, in full:

"Just to add a bit of clarity. We are a small company which works with a large EU company (Plaion) to globally distribute our products. We don’t directly sell to the public or retailers ourselves. USA sales will happen (most likely via Amazon) but with tariffs etc it takes time."

Hopefully, that should mean that if you are based in the US, you won't have to wait too long before pre-orders open up, with the ideal situation being that the device will ship in June 2026, at the same time as its European launch.