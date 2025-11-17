Following the release of The Spectrum, an emulation-based version of Clive Sinclair's popular 1980s microcomputer, Retro Games Ltd. is back with a new Collector's Edition in white, featuring a printer, a thumb drive, and a recreation of the Quickshot II joystick, alongside a spiral-bound manual and a companion issue of Crash Magazine.

The Spectrum - Collector's Edition was announced this past weekend, on Saturday, November 15th, and is inspired by the one-off white version of the micro that was produced in 1983 at the Timex Factory (Sinclair's UK manufacturer) to commemorate 1 million Spectrums sold.

Much like last year's recreation, the Collector's Edition comes with 48 games built in, including Manic Miner, Ant Attack, Head Over Heels, and The Hobbit, with the option also being available to side-load your own Spectrum ROMs via a USB stick to work with its built-in emulators for the Spectrum 48 and Spectrum 128. In addition to this, it also features 720p HDMI output, as well as a choice of aspect ratios and CRT filters, and the ability to create save states during gameplay.

Of all the included accessories, perhaps the most offbeat is the newly recreated printer, which will allow players to capture whatever is on The Spectrum’s display on thermal paper, just like the original printer introduced for the ZX81 in 1981. This pairs quite nicely with the included thumb drive, which will come with a specially developed paint application called Fusion Paint

The machine is available to pre-order directly from the PlaionReplai website for £199.99, which is about £110 more than The Spectrum's standard edition cost at retailers when it launched last year (though that version obviously lacked many of the extras included here).

It will reportedly begin shipping on June 26th, 2026, and is being produced on a "Once it’s gone, it’s gone!" basis.

In other words, if you want one, you might want to act quickly to make sure you are able to grab one before they are sold out.