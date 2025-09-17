I'm not sure about you, but when I think of the "smell" of gaming back in the '80s – and by that, I mean the fetid aroma of a pre-teen's bedroom after several hours of competitive joystick waggling over Daley Thompson's Decathlon – it's not the kind of scent I'd like to spray across myself each morning.

However, that's precisely what Andrews UK is suggesting, as it has announced it will be launching "a brand-new collection of limited-edition premium fragrances inspired by some of the most iconic retro gaming consoles: THEC64, The Spectrum, ZX80 and ZX81."

Hitting the market just in time for Christmas, these four scents are apparently "the perfect gift for the classic gamer in your life," so there's a good chance you'll find one in your stocking this year.

Retro gaming fragrances are launching in time for Christmas. A licensing deal too far? pic.twitter.com/8KDjfpW1fW September 15, 2025

I was somewhat shocked that "smelly socks" and "body odour" aren't listed here (that's certainly what my bedroom smelt like after some intense two-player co-op on Double Dragon), but here's what Andrews UK thinks these four systems smell like:

"Each exceptional scent combines the fun and playful nostalgia of retro gaming with the satisfaction of smelling and feeling good," says Andrews UK. "With packaging designs that nod to the classic home computers that inspired them, these are more than just fragrances; each 100ml bottle is a wearable collectable.



They cost £29.99 each and are only available in the UK. Just hope whoever gets you one for Christmas keeps the receipt.