Prolific Game Boy developer Gumpy Function (AKA Tom Lockwood, one of the talented people behind the amazing Grimace's Birthday) has just announced the release of Feed IT Souls: Department of Martian Efficiency Edition, a Metroidvania for the Game Boy Color which serves as a remake of his GB Compo 23 game jam effort.

Described by its creator as a title which satirises Elon Musk and the "techno-feudalists of the corporate world", the game's origin was inspired by Musk's purchase of the social media platform Twitter back in 2023.

"You are the offspring of IT, a bio-technological monstrosity after only one thing - delicious souls," reads the game's itch.io page. "Seek out and retrieve souls to feed your master. His power is your power. Every soul retrieved will enhance your mobility as you explore your surroundings."

Costing just $5 and playable on original GBC hardware or via emulation, Feed IT Souls: DOME Edition showcases new areas, new enemies, reworked artwork, in-game achievements, an overhauled game engine and a new Key Performance Indicator mode that "enables a classic life system for extra challenge".

Furthermore, you also get a digital manual "in the style of classic GBC manuals from the late 1990s and 2000s."

The developer has also confirmed that the game is coming to Playtiles Season 1 next week. Playtiles, in case you weren't aware, is a new operating system for smartphones that adds tactile buttons to your device's touchscreen via a removable, silicon-based "tile".

Lockwood has also revealed that he is no longer publishing his games via ModRetro, the company founded by Palmer Luckey, which is behind the FPGA-based Chromatic and M64 consoles.