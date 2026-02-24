A brand new Game Boy ROM hack has just been released that transforms Final Fantasy Adventure (otherwise known as Seiken Densetsu: Final Fantasy Gaiden in Japan, and Mystic Quest in Europe) into an entirely new game.

Embers of Mana is the work of the ROM hacker Ok Impala!, and is the developer's third major ROM hack, following other total conversions like 2020's Super Mario Kart – Epic Racers and 2023's Zelda II – Amida’s Curse. It's reportedly been in development for four years and is described as "a faithful homage" and "a loving tribute to the golden age of Game Boy gaming."

The story, according to its description, takes place in a world where the Mana Tree has withered, and monsters roam the land. Players take control of a young girl, searching for her missing family, who unexpectedly becomes involved in a much larger plot, which sees the fate of both the world hanging in the balance.

Similar to the original Final Fantasy Adventure, players will find themselves exploring "mystical locales" and "foreboding dungeons", encountering staples of the Final Fantasy series like Moogles and Chocobos, while also being treated to a brand new story and graphics, as well as a "completely original soundtrack", which is available to listen to separately on Soundcloud.

Here's a full rundown of what you can expect:

A brand-new story

A completely original soundtrack

An entirely new world and dungeons

Custom graphics

Thoughtful gameplay tweaks

Super Game Boy compatibility

And so much more—it’s essentially a brand-new Mana game!

You can download the hack here if you want to give it a try, but bear in mind, you'll need a digital copy of the US version to patch.