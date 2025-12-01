Square's Secret of Mana (known as Seiken Densetsu 2 in Japan) is one of my personal favourites in the SNES library, so when I heard the news that a fan-made attempt to bring it to another of my beloved consoles – the PC Engine – is underway, I was understandably excited.

As is the case with many of these unofficial porting projects, it pays to keep expectations in check. Developer kaffeeware / not_again admits this is just a demo at the moment, and they haven't even had the chance to test it on real hardware personally.

To that end, they're looking for volunteers to help iron out any early bugs on original PC Engine/TG-16 systems – and early reports are quite positive.

It seems that kaffeeware's main focus at present is ensuring that the character-swapping mechanic and groundbreaking radial menu system are both working as intended, and beyond that, we could potentially see the project grow in scope.

If you'd like to try out the demo and offer feedback, you can download it here.