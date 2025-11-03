The SNES is getting a new action RPG called Eternal Hunters – The Branford Legacy, and legendary French composer Raphaël Gesqua is on board to contribute to the soundtrack.

Gesqua, whose previous games include Flashback, Mr.Nutz, Shaq-Fu, Fade to Black and Moto Racer, has already written a trio of songs for the game, it has been reported.

The action looks similar to that of Secret of Mana, while the time-travelling element seems inspired by Chrono Trigger.

There also appears to be a cooperative element to the gameplay, with two characters shown working together to tackle enemies.

A crowdfunding campaign will bring the game to life. If you'd like to keep in the loop, you can register here for email updates.