The Italian developer Smallthing Studios may have just released Simon the Sorcerer: Origins, but it doesn't seem to be through with its resurrection of the classic Adventure Soft point-and-click adventure game series just yet.

That's because, as recently revealed in an interview via IGN Italy, it appears the studio now has its sights set on also remaking the original 1993 Amiga title, with the goal of releasing it sometime next year (2026).

Simon the Sorcerer: Origins was only published last month across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, and Linux, and seems to have got some pretty respectable reviews from fans online and gaming outlets in the days following its launch.

Our friends over at Nintendo Life, for instance, awarded the Nintendo Switch version of the game a 7/10, stating that it had "all the charm of its predecessors" with "a genuinely funny script" and "intuitive controls". It argued, however, that the animation can "feel stiff at times" and that certain puzzles sometimes take the "logic-stretching" too far.

Elsewhere, another publication, Xbox Era, meanwhile, gave the Xbox version an 8 out of 10, calling it "a rock solid return", and once again praising its "amusing and voice acting", while criticising the new look as "somewhat less detailed than the pixel-style" of the original.

With the reviews skewing mostly positive, it, therefore, makes sense, then, that Smallthing Studios would want to apply its touch to the game that started it all, even if there are still some who are not on board with the switch from pixel art to hand-drawn graphics.

To mark the announcement, Smallthing Studios has released the first teaser image from the remake, depicting its redesigned version of Simon standing in front of the sleeping Giant, whom the character meets in the mountains.

If you haven't already checked out Simon the Sorcerer: Origins and are on the fence, you can watch the launch trailer below to get a better idea of what to expect: