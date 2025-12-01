Edia has announced another compilation of Telenet Japan games. This time, focusing primarily on Wolf Team's Zan series of Japanese-set simulation titles, which see players stepping into the role of a warlord tasked with commanding an army around a battlefield (thanks, Gematsu, for the spot!).

In the past, the collection of games has regularly been likened to Koei's Nobunaga's Ambition series of strategy games, and typically shares a similar focus on military affairs, such as arranging your troops into formations, gathering intelligence, and handling other aspects of war.

The series first debuted back in 1989 with the release of Zan: Kagerō no Toki on the PC-98 and Sharp X68000, and was later ported to the PC Engine Super CD-ROM² in 1991. It has also received a handful of sequels and spin-offs over the years, including titles for everything from the Sega Game Gear to the Super Famicom and Sega Mega Drive.

This new collection, however, only includes three games in total, all of which were previously released for the Super Famicom. These include Zan II: Spirits (May 29, 1992; Super Famicom), Zan III: Spirits (March 11, 1994, Super Famicom), and Sangokushi Seishi: Tenbu Spirits (June 25, 1993; Super Famicom). The first two games are set in Japan, while the third game is a spin-off based in the Three Kingdoms era of ancient China, and is heavily influenced by the novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms.

The collection, which has been announced for Nintendo Switch, will launch in Japan next year on March 12, 2026, and will cost 6,800 yen (7,480 yen with tax), with a special edition (featuring a soundtrack CD and artbook) also being offered for 9,800 yen (10,780 yen with tax).

If we had to guess, the likelihood of this coming to the West is pretty slim, but we're glad to see more Super Famicom games being brought back and given another opportunity to find a greater audience.