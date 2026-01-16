Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves should have been a glorious return to one of the company's most beloved franchises, but its release has been tarnished by some highly questionable roster inclusions.

Now, the game is in the spotlight for another controversial reason – many fans are accusing SNK of using Generative AI to fashion its latest trailer (thanks, PC Gamer).

Season 2 of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves drops on January 22nd, and the new trailer shows off some of the new fighters that will be joining the cast. What's annoyed a lot of people is that some of the footage appears to have been generated by AI rather than actual human artists.

Some have even speculated that the narrator of the trailers sounds AI-generated. When you consider how much money SNK has thanks to its Saudi ownership, cutting corners in this fashion becomes even more distasteful. As one YouTube commenter says, "All that Saudi money and can't pay someone a couple bucks to make real shit."

Really disappointed in SNK using generative AI for their Fatal Fury trailer. In addition to the game receiving Saudi blood money, I can’t in good faith purchase the game. SNK has/had really good artists and resorting to AI is baffling. — Blaze Fielding (Cat-loving Gimmick Account) (@blazefielding.bsky.social) 2026-01-16T07:13:33.658Z

Fatal fury AI trailer — Thirsty (@boyamithirsty.bsky.social) 2026-01-15T21:22:37.117Z

The backlash has been so severe that a moderator who has been part of the official SNK Discord for 6 years has decided to step down from that role in protest.

i was a SNK moderator for 6 years and official Cotw Discord for a year, this trailer made me step down after all those years, i don't / i can't promote a product that i don't support,thanks for all of those years friends, it was fun 🫡 bsky.app/profile/wari... — Spicy Sauce (@spicysauce.bsky.social) 2026-01-15T16:11:59.809Z

SNK hasn't confirmed or denied the use of AI in the trailer, but the standard of GenAI today is so high that some people didn't even notice anything was amiss – which is why this approach needs to be called out as much as possible.