Overclocked ReMix, a video game community and website dedicated to "the appreciation and promotion of video game music as an art form," has released a statement on social media making clear that it won't accept "GenAI" music on the platform.

The statement was published yesterday and seems to have stemmed from a conversation in the comments of a recent video upload to YouTube, where a user had asked OC ReMix how listeners can tell whether a submission is AI or not. This led to a back and forth between listeners on the video sharing site, including one comment that suggested the upload in question was as "fake as a football bat".

In response, OC ReMix clarified that the piece in question, which was a Tales of Phantasia-based remix, was in fact "human-made", featuring 3 of the website's judging panel among its collaborators, before going on to outline its official policy on GenAI submissions, to remove any further doubt.

25 years in, we are NOT allowing genAI music onto OC ReMix, full stop. We're 100% against genAI music and are a community geared toward authentic creativity and artistic development. You don't get that by doing text prompts. ocremix.org/remix/OCR04918 youtube.com/watch?v=fUsg... — OverClocked ReMix (We ♥ video game music!) 🎮🎵 (@ocremix.org) 2025-10-12T15:57:17.987Z

"We explicitly do NOT accept any music made with generative AI," OC ReMix wrote. "There are tools out there that help identify genAI music. If music involving genAI is ever unknowingly let on, it will be removed if it's discovered.

"We're 100% against genAI music and are a community geared toward authentic creativity and artistic development. You don't get that by doing text prompts."

As with everything related to AI at the moment, the topic of AI-generated music has become the source of much conversation and debate online, with concerns being raised among artists and the press regarding issues such as "transparency, authorship, and consent".

The streaming giant Spotify, for example, has over the last couple of years been inundated with what some critics have taken to describing as "AI slop", leading the company to promise action to protect what it calls "authentic artists" from the worst of GenAI, including "spam, impersonation and deception".

Unlike OC ReMix, however, it hasn't taken the step to specifically ban the use of AI, stating these measures are instead "essential to enabling [AI's] potential for artists and producers". This is something that has drawn criticism, with sites like Pitchfork believing the measures don't go far enough and were more about "saving face".