If you're a Lara Croft fan and have always wanted to try your hand at creating a set of new obstacles and environments for the famous video game archaeologist to try her hand at beating, then you may be interested to hear about a new in-development fan project called TombForge.

Announced last week on social media, it is the latest project from the game developer and "massive Tomb Raider fan" Tiernan Watson (who was previously behind the Unity-based action adventure framework URaider), who describes it as "a custom engine" for the development of modern Tomb Raider levels.

The engine is being created with the combination of C++ and OpenGL, and, according to Watson, features and editor "built into the same codebase as the engine," PBR (physically-based rendering), the implementation of Jolt SDK physics system, support for Tomb Raider: Anniversary's animations, and a GMX importer for exporting Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness files.





Introducing TombForge - a custom Tomb Raider game engine built from scratch for the development of modern Tomb Raider levels!



Asked whether this will be available for anyone to download and build levels with, Watson responded, "I would love to see people make cool things with it, but we will have to see what that could actually look like once it is further along."

As a result, he states, he can't confirm "anything at the minute". Nevertheless, it's an exciting project, and we're keen to see how it develops in the future.

The link to the GitHub repository is here, if you want to take a look.