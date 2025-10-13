Dream Disc '24 Lets You Grab 10 Homebrew Dreamcast Games For The Price Of Shipping Alone

Orc Face Games, the developer of the Dreamcast homebrew title HarleQuest, has announced it is now possible to buy a physical compilation disc featuring the 10 best homebrew games from the Dream Disc '24 game jam, with the price of it being no more than the cost of shipping.

In case you missed our original coverage of its announcement back in December of last year, Dream Disc '24 was a game jam that originally took place between December 20th, 2024, and January 3rd, 2025, and was aimed specifically at the Dreamcast homebrew community.

It featured cash prizes for the top three teams, as well as the opportunity for the top 10 entries to earn a place on a special Dreamcast disc.





The event ended up receiving a ton of great entries from various development teams, spanning a wide range of genres and art styles, with some of the standouts including Perrin's short narrative-based adventure game The Eternal Sleep; freakdave's mind-bending puzzler Defuseball; Frogbull's space runner Black Hole Descent; and the Tony Hawk-inspired Trick Truck.

The disc is currently available to purchase directly from the Orc Face Games' website (a free digital .CDI version is also being offered as a download), and is set to contain the jam-entry versions of the following 10 titles:

The organizers are also already discussing plans to hold another similar event later this year, according to the folks at DreamcastJunkyard, with a logo already being produced for the event, which will be called Dream Disc '25.