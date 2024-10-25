A new game jam has just been announced for the Dreamcast community, as reported in a recent video by the YouTuber Sega Guru.

So if you've always wanted to try your hand at making your own very Dreamcast game and already possess some of the relevant skills, it might be worth getting involved and seeing what you can come up with.

The game jam, which is called Dream Disc '24, is being organized by PsyOps Studios and is sponsored by Orc Face Games (the developers of the roguelike HarleQuest!).

It will take place from December 20th, 2024 to January 3rd, 2025, with the top 10 games earning a spot on a special game jam disc (entrants can opt out of this if they prefer), while the top three teams will be awarded cash prizes (the final prize pool is still to be confirmed).

Looking at the rules, there are currently no limits in place on team sizes and it seems like the jam is open to both software and hardware (to be judged separately), with the former being submitted via an itch.io page while the latter will require entrants to join the Simulant Discord to make alternative arrangements.

The only limitations are that you can't enter any not safe for work material or fangames based on other's people IPs, and that you can't take advantage of any development software that you don't legally have the right to use. As a starting point, the organizers, therefore, recommend KallistoOS, Simulant, AntiRuins, and Raylib4DC.

Will you be entering into the competition? Let us know!