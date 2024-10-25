Read Only Memory's WipEout: Futurism is finally arriving in the hands of WipEout fans who pre-ordered it back in November of last year.

Limited to 1000 copies and penned by game industry veteran Duncan Harris, the 320-page book is designed by Designers Republic alumni Michael C Place of Studio Build and charts the visual development of one of the world's most famous racing game series.

Those who pre-ordered the book have been posting about it on social media:

WipEout Futurism is an in-depth archive of British game design, art, history and interviews with those who made it happen. Congratulations to everyone who managed to secure a copy of this limited edition. ✨ pic.twitter.com/KdXkuhcfEt October 24, 2024





I can safely say I'm overjoyed to have this. The pages are bright and beautiful and the contents are, obviously, top tier.



Fantastic job done and a huge thanks to -everyone- involved in making this book a reality!pic.twitter.com/mlrXeinSkD Update on post box opening... It's bloody beautiful!!I can safely say I'm overjoyed to have this. The pages are bright and beautiful and the contents are, obviously, top tier.Fantastic job done and a huge thanks to -everyone- involved in making this book a reality! @ROMvg October 25, 2024

From this letter to this book in just 30 years... In 1995, I began work as a writer at Psygnosis where I fleshed out the universe of WipEout - the influential racing game. Now @ROMvg have published #WipEoutFuturism in its honour. Art directed by @StudiodotBuild , it's a BEAUTY. pic.twitter.com/jlsa8gjt2g October 25, 2024

As well as this 1000-copy run, WipEout: Futurism has also been made available in a special "Studio Build" edition signed by Place and his wife, ex-Psygnosis art team member Nicky Place. This was limited to 500 copies.

If you missed out on either edition, then don't worry – a retail version is being published by Thames & Hudson next month and will be available from all good booksellers.

