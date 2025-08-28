Cast your mind back to the '90s, and Tomb Raider is at the height of its popularity. Everywhere you turn, Lara Croft's oddly angular face is staring back at you – she's on tour with U2, in magazines and (of course) topping the video game charts all over the globe.

Core Design and publisher Eidos clearly drilled into Miss Croft's obvious sex appeal to turn her into a cultural icon, and that approach only tends to work when you happen to have an especially (ahem) "thirsty" audience of teen gamers.

You can imagine, then, why rumours of a 'nude' code for Tomb Raider created such a stir in playgrounds all over the world. Even today, I know people who are adamant that one existed in the original game, but sadly, that isn't the case.

If you're still feeling slightly short-changed that Lara wasn't willing to shed her clothing via a special code, then you might be interested to learn that memory_fallen, a master of uncovering long-forgotten secrets in video games, has found a similar feature in EA's Knockout Kings 99.

The hacker says that they were made aware of the existence of the code by one of its developers. "From most angles it's a Barbie/Ken level of nudity, but if you look closely, there are some questionable pixels," says memory_fallen. "Normally the game chooses random values for the card girl's hair color and outfit, but the Easter egg overrides this process."

You can read about the reverse-engineering process here.