Warhammer maker Games Workshop has established an internal policy limiting the use of Generative AI, the Financial Times reports.

The British company, which produces tabletop war games and licenses its IP for use in TV shows, movies, and video games, is taking a "very cautious" stance on the controversial technology, which is often trained on human-made content without permission.

While he admits he's not an AI expert, Games Workshop CEO Kevin Rountree explains that the company has "a few senior managers that are: none are that excited about it yet."

These managers will be allowed to use the technology for testing purposes, but its use is strictly off-limits elsewhere in the company.

The firm has also stated that it has taken on more staff in roles such as art, writing, and miniature sculpting in the first half of this financial year, stressing its commitment to human artists and creatives.

"We will be maintaining a strong commitment to protect our intellectual property and respect our human creators," Rountree adds.

Established in 1975, Games Workshop has enjoyed considerable commercial success in recent years and has been a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index since the end of 2024.

Its IP has starred in a range of video games over the years, with Space Marine 2 being one of the more recent examples.