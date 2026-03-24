Zelda: The Wind Waker may have caused some drama when it was officially announced, but it has gone on to become one of the most beloved entries in the entire series – so the fact that I can now sail around its oceans in my web browser is very welcome news indeed.

Thanks to the efforts of Robin Payot, Wind Waker's sea-based portion has been remade in Three.js, an open-source project which helps create lightweight, cross-browser 3D experiences.

"Zelda: The Wind Waker is one of my favourite games, and I tried to remake the ocean part of it using Three.js," explains Payot. "This is running on WebGPU with TSL! Enjoy!"

The 'game' currently consists of two modes. One allows you to freely explore the oceans while the other is focused on grabbing as many Rupees as possible.

Head over here to give it a spin – but be aware that Safari will fallback to an older version of the project.