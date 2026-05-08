Ever since Plaion announced that it was teaming up with SNK to create the Neo Geo AES+, questions have been circulating about the new system – so much so that Plaion has now released an official 'FAQ' video to answer ten of the most common queries.

In the video, Plaion reconfirms that the console will have both modern HDMI and old-school AV connections, with the latter supporting RGB.

It is also confirmed that all games come with a manual and that all titles are region-free. This means they will work on any AES system, regardless of region – including original AES consoles from the 1990s.

The accessories are also compatible with older AES hardware, and you'll also be able to use your older controllers with the Neo Geo AES+.

Another question relates to the wireless Arcade Stick – which, it has been confirmed, will also come with a cable that allows you to use it wired, too.

The final question asks if the 'white' version of Metal Slug – which is bundled with the white 'anniversary' edition of the Neo Geo AES+ – will be available to purchase on its own. Sadly, it has been confirmed that this is not possible.