Piko Interactive has announced it has acquired the rights to two more IPs released for the Taiwanese console, the Super A'Can: Kingformation's Dragon Force - Light Saga (1996), and Horng Shen's Rebel (1996). This now means the company owns 7 of the 12 games that "were released or ported to the console (among other platforms)."

The Super A'Can, understandably, isn't the most well-known console ever made, typically being familiar to only the most diehard of collectors.

Originally manufactured by Funtech and released in 1995, it is a 2D-based console built around the Motorola 68000, the same chip used in the Neo Geo and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, but was introduced at a time when powerful 3D-based systems such as the Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn had already started to roll out to various regions across the globe.

Because of this and the console's high initial asking price, it proved to be a huge disaster for its creators, who ultimately discontinued the console and shut down just a few years later in 1998.

Today, the Super A'Can is extremely rare and, along with its games and accessories, fetches ridiculous amounts of money on online auction sites, but thanks to preservationists and the open-source emulator MAME, it is now possible to play the majority of the console's library on PC, without breaking the bank.

Over the last few years, however, it appears Piko Interactive has been quietly hoovering up the rights to its games, suggesting it may also have plans to release them commercially in the future.

Last month, on April 22nd, 2026, Piko announced the acquisition of the role-playing game Dragon Force - Light Saga IP [Update: specifically, the rights to the PC version, which it claims is exactly "the same game"], suggesting this move concluded its "efforts of acquiring all obtainable IP that was ever released or ported to the Super A'Can." Yesterday (May 10th, 2026), however, the company took to Twitter/X yet again to announce that it had acquired the rights to one more title, Rebel, another RPG originally released for the obscure console.

In this message, it teased that it was working on a project related to these acquisitions, but ruled out an Evercade cart, stating below the post, "Evercade rejected that idea."





What could we possibly be working on?



Follow us to stay tuned! On a totally unforseen surprise, we were able to acquire yet another Super A’can title and now we hold the rights of 7 out of the 12 published titles.What could we possibly be working on?Follow us to stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/n62ufpurpc May 10, 2026

We reached out to Piko via email to find out more, but it said it couldn't provide any more information beyond confirming that it plans to remaster the titles in the future. It did share with us, though, the full list of Super A'Can IPs it now owns, which includes the following:

African Adventures

Speedy Dragon

Formosa Duel

Super Taiwanese Baseball League

Gambling Lord

Dragon Force - Light Saga / Super Dragon Force [the PC version specifically, which is apparently identical]

/ [the PC version specifically, which is apparently identical] Rebel

We'll be keeping an eye out for any new information as it emerges and will update this article once more details are available.