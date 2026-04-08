A native PC "port" of Twilight Princess is currently in development, with the project lead, Linifadomra, sharing a new "first look" video of the game in action.

Twilight Princess: Courage Reborn, as the project is called, is based on the decompilation of the GameCube version completed at the end of last year, but it isn't affiliated with ZeldaRET at all; instead, it is being developed by a different team.

Like similar projects we've seen over the last few years, once released, the port will require players to source their own legal ROM of the game and will potentially open up a brand-new way to experience the classic title, with the developer promising that a range of improvements are also in the works, including native support for 60FPS, and compatibility with a range of mods. This notably applies to Twilight Princess's 4K texture mod (as demonstrated in the latest video by Video Game Esoterica, who has been given a version of the game to test) and a separate mod to play as Linkle (which was previewed online by ZeldArtist at the end of March).

As you will quickly notice, the performance in Linifadomra's video is currently sped up, which many in the comments have pointed out, with some confusing this as a demonstration of the port's native 60FPS support, which it has yet to show (and hasn't shared many details about). In fairness, though, this is actually explained in the video's subtitles, with the increased speed apparently being used "to test and show things a bit quicker."

Looking at Linifadomra's channel, progress on this project seems to have begun almost as soon as the original decompilation was published, with the developer releasing a very early preview in December 2025 that showed a camera flying over a crude version of Hyrule Field. Since then, however, it has come on a lot, with the newest video showing the opening tutorial, which Linifadomra states is "basically finishable and seems crashless, aside from some occasional GFX tweaks," and a new title screen courtesy of an artist called Skilar.

All of the game's dungeons also seem to be done, though they haven't recorded a "perfect playthrough" of this yet (some footage of the Arbiter's Grounds and Goron Mines dungeon can be seen in Video Game Esoterica's video).

According to Linifadomra, the team isn't "exactly finished yet", but is "making very good progress." As a result, there's no news on a potential release date. The team is currently still recruiting new developers via the Linifadomra Discord, with the grand aim of getting to open source.