@Lunethf

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@Lunethf

First of all, not once did I say the word "plagiarise". There's an important distinction here. Norm isn't publishing a book, and inside that book are pages lifted wholesale from my books. He's producing videos, using information from my books, and not crediting them in said videos - the credits are hidden behind a URL and multiple clicks, as I said in my first post.

And I specifically did not want to trawl through his video archive again, because I am so angry with him. But I did, just to prove it to you. (This feels like in a court case where the prosecution is dogpiling the witness, demanding they describe in detail the crime committed against them.)

So, important point here, Norm promised me a review in his email dated November 2015. None was ever made, despite his channel being full of book reviews (go look, I'm not citing all of them, I counted at least 10 on his page and 1x magazine review).

Now, open up any of his videos. Does he cite sources?

NO. He says for a list of sources go here, and links to his website.

He deliberately OBFUSCATES where he got the info. Who is going to go to the trouble, of clicking his website, finding the video page in question, and then going: ahh, so that's the book he used!

To be clear here: my accusation is not plagiarism, it's lazy grifting, by using info from my books and then not properly crediting it on the YT video page. Or rather, hiding the credits behind at least 3 or 4 mouse clicks. Click the sources link to his website, click the episodes guide, click to page 2 or 3 or 4 maybe, then click the episode itself.

But let's give you these specific examples.

Mega Man on DOS video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwt5yWJqCzU

Look at the info box. Does he list my book? No. But he does say click a link. Follow that link, click episodes, click page 2, then scroll to find the MM video, then click it, then scroll down again:

https://thegaminghistorian.com/the-story-of-mega-man-on-dos/

Oh, yes, he does specifically cite my book. But how much effort does the average viewer have to go through to reach that?

Like I said. Coasting on the work of others. The Rozner brothers interview was done by me. And he tries to hide this fact.

And they are not difficult to contact either.

I passed on their contact details to this very website, Time Extension, and Jack interviewed them!