One of retro gaming's most famous YouTubers is calling it a day after 18 years.
Gaming Historian – real name Norman Caruso – has racked up more than a million subscribers thanks to his in-depth videos on classic video games, but he's decided that it's finally time to move on.
As spotted by PC Gamer, Caruso has released a final farewell video, in which he explains the reasons for his decision:
"I assumed that after a few months, I'd get the itch again and make a new video. To my surprise, that itch to make a new video never really came back. I definitely tried to make something else. I even announced it on social media. But my heart just wasn't in it, and I knew that if I ever finished that video the quality would suffer. That's when it finally clicked: I was ready to move on from The Gaming Historian."
His parting gift is a shedload of documents from one of the most important legal cases in the history of the video game industry – Nintendo's 1982 tussle with Universal Studios over the name Donkey Kong, which Universal tried to argue was a trademark infringement of King Kong. Caruso has kindly uploaded these documents to the Internet Archive, and has also sent them to the Video Game History Foundation.
Caruso's new focus is An Old Timey Podcast, a history podcast series he hosts with his wife, Kristin.
"Making the Gaming Historian was truly a life-changing experience," he says in his final video. "I will always cherish that chapter of my life."