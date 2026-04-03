A new PS1 emulator is in development which will enable VR support in certain titles.

VRified Games has shown off footage of Metal Gear Solid running in an emulator and says it will offer both first- and third-person modes, stereoscopic 3D, and 6 DOF head tracking.

The project is still very much a work in progress; the head tracking in the video is quite jerky, which is due to the game's frame rate being locked to 30fps while the tracking runs at 90fps. "Still a nut I'm trying to crack," admits the developer.





MGS running in 1st and 3rd person VR, 3D & 6 DOF Headtracking the headtracking is still quite Jerky, due to the game fps locked to 30, while headtracking at 90fps, working on it.pic.twitter.com/yHKjo4Q8Ir Work Continues on the PS1 VR EmulatorMGS running in 1st and 3rd person VR, 3D & 6 DOF Headtracking the headtracking is still quite Jerky, due to the game fps locked to 30, while headtracking at 90fps, working on it. https://t.co/wv011UgqDL March 30, 2026

If they succeed, then this could be an interesting new way to experience Hideo Kojima's seminal PS1 classic – and other 32-bit PlayStation titles. Jumping Flash would be amazing to play this way, for example.

The emulator is in development for PC, but VRified Games says that a Meta Quest version could come in the future.