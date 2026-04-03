We have some great news to share with Jak & Daxter fans.

Earlier this week, the team behind the OpenGoal (the open-source decompilation and porting project focused on the Jak & Daxter trilogy) released a beta of its native PC port of Jak 3, meaning that all three games are now at a stage where they are "feature complete and fully completable" on PC.

All you need is to follow the instructions on the website and have a copy of the original games handy, and you can now enjoy any of the three games on your PC of choice (Windows, Linux, Mac), with these versions targeting greater accuracy over emulation-based approaches, while introducing additional "quality of life improvements."

The news of Jak 3's release was announced on April 1st with a YouTube trailer, leading some to initially believe it could be some kind of cruel April Fool's prank, but it has since been revealed to be real, with players now being able to get stuck into the PS2 trilogy. Technically, according to the devs, the original Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy is the only one of the three games not considered in beta, with Jak II and Jak 3 still containing some audio bugs and graphical issues the team wants to iron out first before considering things done and dusted.

Also, if you are wondering about whether any other Jak & Daxter games may potentially join them, in the future, it appears the team has already answered that question in a FAQ, stating that the PSP titles, including Ready At Dawn's Daxter and High Impact Games' Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier, aren't being considered as they run on completely different engines and weren't made by Naughty Dog.

As for the PS2 racing game Jak X: Combat Racing, it seems to be a possibility, as it also uses Game Oriented Assembly Lisp (GOAL) as its primary language, but the team has yet to decide whether it will be decompiled.

You can find out more information, including details on how to get the games up and running, on the OpenGoal website.