'Gordon & Daxter' Is A Ridiculous New Half-Life-Themed Mod For Jak & Daxter's Unofficial PC Port

Have you ever wondered what a crossover between the worlds of Jak & Daxter & Half Life might look like?

No? Well, neither did we, but that hasn't stopped us from being entertained by 'Gordon & Daxter', a new mod for Jak & Daxter's unofficial PC port, released earlier this month.

Developed by MFO, it is a new mod available through the OpenGOAL launcher (an impressive reverse engineering project that aims to allow players to experience the PS2 Jak & Daxter games natively on PC) and, as the name suggests, switches out the game's protagonist, Jak, for Half Life's silent hero, Gordon Freeman.

The Jak and Daxter Half-Life mod, “Gordon and Daxter”, is now available in the OpenGOAL launcher’s mod library. pic.twitter.com/vQIxb4YNrp February 9, 2026

That isn't all it sets out to change, however, with the mod's creators also transforming the game from a third-person 3D adventure game into a first-person shooter. Weapons like the crowbar, the pistol, and the submachine gun all make an appearance, and it's even possible to bunnyhop, too, with the mod featuring the iconic movement tech we're all used to now from the original Half-Life.

This isn't just one or two locations, either, but is actually playable from beginning to end, with the movement opening up some new possibilities about how to advance.

If you want to give it a try, you can download OpenGOAL from its website. You'll need a copy of the game to get it to work.