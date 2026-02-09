It feels like only five minutes ago we were celebrating Sega's 60th, and now its 65th is upon us.

June 3rd is the date to mark in your calendar, and if you're keen to commemorate this momentous occasion in style, the company's collaboration with watchmaker Seiko might be of interest.

The duo have teamed up to create a special edition watch which is available in black and silver. Both timepieces feature numerals in the iconic Sega font, and both have Sega logos at the 3 o'clock position. Meanwhile, Sonic himself can be spotted on the subdial's 6 o'clock position.

The watch's "perfect size" and colour options "make it suitable for a wide range of occasions, from business to casual," according to Sega, which adds:

"The case back is marked with the 65th anniversary logo and limited edition number, and the inside lid of the original box is engraved with SEGA's mission statement, "EMPOWER THE GAMERS," making this a special piece."

The cost? A cool 71,500 Yen ($456.58 USD).