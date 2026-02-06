Music star Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – better known as The Weeknd – has made no secret of his love of Michael Jackson, and cites the late pop sensation as a key influence on his music.

The multi-million selling Canadian artist – famous for tracks such as Blinding Lights, Can't Feel My Face and Heartless – recently visited Sega's Japanese HQ and clearly relished the chance to follow in his idol's footsteps when it came to photo opportunities.



大のセガファンというThe Weekndさんが東京のセガ本社に来社されました！ Thanks for visiting SEGA of JAPAN HQ, The Weeknd!!

Jackson was a huge Sega fan and worked with the company on a Moonwalker video game; he also contributed to the soundtrack of Sonic 3. His visit to Sega's HQ in 1992 was captured in a series of photos, and The Weeknd has attempted to imitate a couple of them, even wearing the same style jacket as Jackson.

The Weeknd signs his name on the wall at SEGA HQ in japan

The visit has predictably led some fans to speculate that The Weeknd will collaborate with Sega in the future, either on a video game or on an upcoming movie soundtrack.