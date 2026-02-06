OmiyaSoft's card-based turn-based strategy series Culdcept is getting two new entries in 2026, it has been revealed.

Culdcept Begins is coming to Switch, Switch 2 and PC, and was revealed during Nintendo's recent Partner Direct broadcast.

This is a brand-new entry being developed by Neos Corporation and is based on the character Kamur, a member of the Royal Cepter Guard Regiment. Over 400 cards are promised, and the game is due to launch on July 16th, 2026.

Culdcept The First, an enhanced port of the original Sega Saturn game that kicked off the franchise back in 1997, appears to be PC-only at the moment, and City Connection is handling the development duties.

New additions to the game include a rewind feature, the ability to quick save and the option to toggle the in-game text between Japanese and English. It launches on July 30th, 2026.

Previous entries in the series include Culdcept Second (PS2), Culdcept Saga (Xbox 360), Culdcept DS (NDS) and Culdcept Revolt (3DS).