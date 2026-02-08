8BitMods, the company behind the amazing MemCard PRO, MemCard PRO GC, and VMU Pro, has just launched a web-based UI that lets you manage these devices from your computer.

The MCP WebUI 2.0 allows you to view information about the currently loaded game, as well as view stats about the last ten games you played and your top ten games.

It's also possible to mount a new virtual memory card in the UI, and you can download virtual memory cards to your computer for backup. The best thing? This all happens wirelessly, since all these cards come with built-in WiFi.





Make sure to update your device's firmware and follow the instructions on



This system currently supports MemCard PRO (MCP002), MemCard PRO2 and MemCard PRO GC. Support for the VMUPro is coming soon.

Just make sure you're running the latest firmware and head over here.