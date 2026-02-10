If you're a Mario Kart Wii superfan, it's possible you may have already heard of Mario Kart Wii Deluxe.

Just in case you haven't, though, or require a quick refresher, what you essentially need to know is that it is an ambitious mod for the 2008 Nintendo kart racer, which not only introduces a frankly astonishing amount of new tracks to the game, taken from other Mario Kart titles, but also other cool features and bonuses that are absent from the original.

Developed by FJRoyet and the Deluxe Team, and originally released in 2018, it is playable on Dolphin and Wii hardware (using Riivolution loading), and has continued to receive several exciting updates in the years since its appearance, with the latest, Mario Kart Wii Deluxe X, dropping this past Sunday, February 8th, 2026 (thanks GBATemp)

This new update remarkably takes the total number of tracks featured in the game up to 752, containing recreations of courses from the original Super Mario Kart and Mario Kart 64, spin-offs like Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart Arcade GP, and even the latest entry, Mario Kart World, among other games.

As documented in the launch trailer, the mod comes in four different versions: Blue, Red, Green, and Purple.

The blue version features a bunch of borrowed elements from Mario Kart World, including new character selection animations for Mario & Pauline (the latter is a custom character not featured in the original Wii release), a revised interface and music, and fresh vehicles.

Red features new skins and original music for official Nintendo tracks. Green adds Kirby and Olimar to the roster of characters, updates to Pacman and Bomberman, and adds Smash-style music on official tracks, while purple adds custom music on all tracks, and the original elements to customize.

The mod is available to download now from the Mario Kart Wii Deluxe Discord server, and requires a copy of the original game to work.