Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (May 17th 2026) 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Quarter-Century Of Online Gaming History Vanishes As Digital Press Forum Goes Dark

Digital Press was one of the earliest sites to truly celebrate and catalogue gaming's history – both past and present – and its forum has, over the years, been a great place to talk about retro gaming – but sadly, it won't be doing that any longer, as the Digital Press forum has been erased from the internet.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Has Unofficially Been Ported To The PC

Dusklight, a native PC port of the GameCube version of Twilight Princess, has just been released online, giving fans of the game an exciting new way to experience the classic Zelda game, with a wide selection of new and improved features.

The Nintendo 3DS Family Is Getting The Clear Shell Treatment

KendyLabs and Raretro Consoles have joined forces to create KLRR, a venture which is bringing '90s-style clear shells to the Nintendo 3DS family of handheld systems.

The duo consider these to be the world’s first "functional, publicly available clear shell kits for the Nintendo 3DS line", and it's starting things off with transparent case kits for the 3DS XL and New 3DS.

Analogue 3D Gets Two Awesome Updates In One Week

If you consider yourself to be a seasoned collector of N64 games, then you'll be aware that not all of them came on the same grey plastic cartridges. Donkey Kong 64, for example, came on a yellow cartridge in the West, while Zelda: Majora's Mask came on a gold one.

The latest update for the Analogue 3D embraces this quirk by allowing you to change the colour of the cartridges as they're displayed in the console's menu.

In the same week, we also got save states in the form of Analogue's "Memories" system

FPGA GF1 Neptune Console Shown Running Sega 32X Core

The Brazilian-made GF1 Neptune is an FPGA-based attempt to replicate the unreleased Sega Neptune system, which would have combined the Mega Drive and 32X into a single platfrom.

GamesCare, the team behind the system, had to push the machine's release to this year, but it has now released a video showing the 32X FPGA core in action.

The system is shown running Knuckles' Chaotix from a Mega EverDrive Pro flash cartridge.

New Neo Geo And Activision Collections Announced For Evercade

Blaze has confirmed the next two cartridges in the Evercade range.

Neo Geo Arcade 4 is the latest entry in the Neo Geo range, which pulls together a selection of titles for SNK's arcade / home console platform. Activision Collection 3, on the other hand, is made up of Atari 2600-era games.

Review: Return To Blacktooth: A Head Over Heels Adventure

More than 35 years ago, in 1989, Colin Porch finished programming the Amiga and Atari ST versions of Jon Ritman and Bernie Drummond’s 1987 classic Head Over Heels and immediately began work on a sequel, which is only now being released, almost 40 years later. Return To Blacktooth is finally here, officially approved by rights holder Atari, and remarkably, playable on real Amiga and Atari ST hardware.

Romanian company Epilogue has already scored a hit with its GB Operator, which allows you to play and dump original Game Boy cartridges on your computer, as well as back up save data from your collection.

Epilogue's next product is perhaps even more exciting, as it focuses on the SNES/Super Famicom – arguably one of Nintendo's most beloved home consoles. The $60 SN Operator is an adapter which connects to your computer via a USB-C lead and enables cartridges to be played under emulation.

Feature: A Tribute To Roy Ozaki, CEO Of 'Pang' Creator Mitchell Corporation

On Friday, 12th January 2024, the head of Mitchell Corporation and industry veteran Roy Ozaki passed away. He was born in Kobe on 31st December 1950 and was 73 years old. We broke the news this week and decided to pay tribute to one of the game industry's most interesting characters.

Interview: We Spoke To The Developer Of The Ambitious Neo Geo-"First" Party Game, 'Overserved'

Overserved: Food Fighters is undoubtedly one of the more curious Neo Geo titles in recent memory.

We decided to sit down with the project lead, Sascha Reuter, to talk about his journey to making Neo Geo games, the exciting tech powering this latest project, and some of the ideas the team is currently investigating for the future.