Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Quarter-Century Of Online Gaming History Vanishes As Digital Press Forum Goes Dark

Digital Press was one of the earliest sites to truly celebrate and catalogue gaming's history – both past and present – and its forum has, over the years, been a great place to talk about retro gaming – but sadly, it won't be doing that any longer, as the Digital Press forum has been erased from the internet.