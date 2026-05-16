Fresh on the heels of last week's firmware update, Analogue has now updated its Analogue 3D console with perhaps the most important feature yet: save states.

The 'Memories' feature was first introduced on the Analogue Pocket and adds support for save states across the N64's 900+ game library. It allows you to "capture and reload gameplay at any moment without the need to reach a save point or rely on original Controller Paks."

According to Analogue, "Memories is seamlessly implemented to maintain total hardware accuracy of the original N64, including compatibility with all original accessories, such as the Transfer Pak with Pokémon Stadium’s GB Tower."

3DOS v1.3.0 available now. Introducing Memories for Analogue 3D, our signature save-state system, bringing modern convenience to the full 900+ N64 cartridge library. pic.twitter.com/T9f9SpgRKU May 15, 2026

The company adds that games can save across different Controller Paks, improving compatibility with Controller Pak swapping and Memories.

It has been confirmed that this feature also works with games loaded via a flash cart.

It even works well with the SummerCart64 - seperate Memories for each game that is started from the SC64 menu. Very nice 👏👏 — Tim (@Tulkasdk) May 15, 2026

The full patch notes for update 1.3.0 are listed below.

General

New: Introducing Memories for Analogue 3D

Our signature save-state system, bringing modern convenience to the full 900+ N64 cartridge library

First introduced on Analogue Pocket in 2022, Memories lets you capture and reload gameplay at any moment without the need to reach a save point or rely on original Controller Paks Memories is seamlessly implemented to maintain total hardware accuracy of the original N64 including compatibility with all original accessories, such as the Transfer Pak with Pokémon Stadium’s GB Tower

New: Games can save across different Controller Paks, improving compatibility with Controller Pak swapping and Memories

Core

New: Support for Memories

Improved: Progressive Output (beta) for certain games

OS

New: Memories list

Part of 3D OS Library and the in-game menu, Memories are visually organized and managed on a per-game basis In Library, press Down to access the list if Memories exist for that game. Access the list from the in-game menu too Each game currently supports up to 20 Memories. When full, the oldest Memory will automatically be deleted when creating a new Memory. Pin a Memory to preserve it

Improved: Menu speed when switching ODMs and virtual Paks in-game

Fix: Play Cartridge option disabled in rare instances

Controllers

New: Hotkeys for creating and loading Memories To create a Memory: 8BitDo 64 controller: Hold Home then press D-Pad Up Original controllers: Hold Z and Start then press C-Up

To quickly load the most recently loaded or created Memory 8BitDo 64 controller: Hold Home then press D-Pad Down Original controllers: Hold Z and Start then press C-Down



New: Added ‘No Pak’ option when switching virtual Paks with wireless controllers

Fixes cartridge save access in Blast Corps when using wireless controllers and automatically sets ‘No Pak’ when playing the cartridge

Fix: 8BitDo 64 BT controllers unable to press C-Left/Right or C-Up/Down simultaneously

Fixes save management with 8BitDo 64 BT controllers in games such as Doom 64 and Cruisin’ USA

Fix: Chameleon Twist starts with the virtual Rumble Pak instead of Controller Pak, fixing boot issues with wireless controllers

Fix: P1 controller slot remained occupied in some instances when using original controllers

Note: Your 8BitDo 64 BT controller must be updated to version 2.05 or later. Visit analogue.link/3d-controller-update to update your controller