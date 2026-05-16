Fresh on the heels of last week's firmware update, Analogue has now updated its Analogue 3D console with perhaps the most important feature yet: save states.
The 'Memories' feature was first introduced on the Analogue Pocket and adds support for save states across the N64's 900+ game library. It allows you to "capture and reload gameplay at any moment without the need to reach a save point or rely on original Controller Paks."
According to Analogue, "Memories is seamlessly implemented to maintain total hardware accuracy of the original N64, including compatibility with all original accessories, such as the Transfer Pak with Pokémon Stadium’s GB Tower."
The company adds that games can save across different Controller Paks, improving compatibility with Controller Pak swapping and Memories.
It has been confirmed that this feature also works with games loaded via a flash cart.
The full patch notes for update 1.3.0 are listed below.
General
- New: Introducing Memories for Analogue3D
- Our signature save-state system, bringing modern convenience to the full 900+ N64 cartridge library
First introduced on Analogue Pocket in 2022, Memories lets you capture and reload gameplay at any moment without the need to reach a save point or rely on original Controller Paks
Memories is seamlessly implemented to maintain total hardware accuracy of the original N64 including compatibility with all original accessories, such as the Transfer Pak with Pokémon Stadium’s GB Tower
- New: Games can save across different Controller Paks, improving compatibility with Controller Pak swapping and Memories
Core
- New: Support for Memories
- Improved: Progressive Output (beta) for certain games
OS
- New: Memories list
Part of 3DOS Library and the in-game menu, Memories are visually organized and managed on a per-game basis
In Library, press Down to access the list if Memories exist for that game. Access the list from the in-game menu too
Each game currently supports up to 20 Memories. When full, the oldest Memory will automatically be deleted when creating a new Memory. Pin a Memory to preserve it
- Improved: Menu speed when switching ODMs and virtual Paks in-game
- Fix: Play Cartridge option disabled in rare instances
Controllers
- New: Hotkeys for creating and loading Memories
To create a Memory:
- 8BitDo 64 controller: Hold Home then press D-Pad Up
- Original controllers: Hold Z and Start then press C-Up
To quickly load the most recently loaded or created Memory
- 8BitDo 64 controller: Hold Home then press D-Pad Down
- Original controllers: Hold Z and Start then press C-Down
- New: Added ‘No Pak’ option when switching virtual Paks with wireless controllers
Fixes cartridge save access in Blast Corps when using wireless controllers and automatically sets ‘No Pak’ when playing the cartridge
- Fix: 8BitDo 64 BT controllers unable to press C-Left/Right or C-Up/Down simultaneously
Fixes save management with 8BitDo 64 BT controllers in games such as Doom 64 and Cruisin’ USA
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Fix: Chameleon Twist starts with the virtual Rumble Pak instead of Controller Pak, fixing boot issues with wireless controllers
- Fix: P1 controller slot remained occupied in some instances when using original controllers
Note: Your 8BitDo 64 BT controller must be updated to version 2.05 or later. Visit analogue.link/3d-controller-update to update your controller