No matter how much you think you know about video games, there's always information out there you're not aware of—and today is one of those days for us here at Time Extension.

Thanks to a social media post by iFixRetro, we're now aware of one of Metal Gear Solid's coolest Easter eggs. If you play the game in a mono sound mode (which is configured via the settings), the game will actually poke fun at the fact that you're not using a stereo television set.

The sequence occurs when you fight against the Hind helicopter, with the Colonel pointing out that you can tell where the chopper is by listening to the sound movement between the left and right speakers of your TV set.

Here's something new: If you're using a CRT TV with mono sound output while playing Metal Gear Solid on the PS1, they'll roast you for being a poor ass gamer. Video taken from Reddit. pic.twitter.com/hJsLx2hxxs March 5, 2025

When the realisation sets in that you're playing in mono mode, Mei Ling and Naomi Hunter express their shock before the Colonel consoles the player with the amazing line "there's more to being a good person than just having a stereo television".

Metal Gear Solid has plenty of hidden secrets, with perhaps the most famous being the battle against Psycho Mantis, who reads the contents of your memory card and points out other Konami titles you've played.