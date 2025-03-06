Members of Square Enix recently made a remarkable discovery upon opening an old storage container at work that had been shut for close to 20 years: a cache of pristine, retro games that includes titles released for the Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, Atari ST, DOS computers, N-Gage, Nintendo Wii, and Amstrad CPC, among other platforms.

Lee Singleton, the head of studio at Square Enix External Studios revealed the discovery on LinkedIn, sharing a quick 30-second clip of the remarkable stash that had been uncovered from an off-site storage facility from "days of old".

Looking at this video, it seems that the majority of these games were either made or published back in the day by Domark Limited or its successor Eidos Interactive — companies that were acquired by Square Enix in 2009.

For instance, we can make out a bunch of old Domark games, like Klax, Hard Drivin, Badlands, S.T.U.N Runner, and the licensed James Bond tie-in The Living Daylights. That's in addition to Eidos games and merchandise like a Tomb Raider action figurine, a copy of Crystal Dynamics' action-adventure title Akuji The Heartless, a PC version of Quantic Dream's The Nomad Soul (otherwise known as Omikron: The Nomad Soul in North America), and the Nintendo Wii version of Backbone Entertainment's Death Jr: Root of Evil.

According to Singleton, "employees have been invited to take whatever they want", but he also seems to be in conversation with the BGI / National Videogame Museum in Sheffield, after it was suggested in the comments that the site may be interested in the materials as a donation.

John O'Shea, the co-creator and CEO of the museum, described the find as "interesting for all sorts of reasons" in a comment on the social media site and seems keen to help Square Enix find the perfect home for the items.

You can view the full video here.