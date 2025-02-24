Seven brand-new Fighting Vipers arcade cabinets have been discovered in a warehouse 30 years after the game launched.

As highlighted by Gabe Fowlkes, the find was announced on Facebook, with the "completely NOS Sega Fighting Vipers arcade cabinets" being described as "completely untouched, still boxed, monitors never powered on."

The catch is that none of the cabinets included the Fighting Vipers game board, which is a pretty big oversight for any potential purchaser.

Holy crap...someone in one of my fb groups uncovered seven completely NOS Sega Fighting Vipers arcade cabinets! Completely untouched, still boxed, monitors never powered on. An incredible find. pic.twitter.com/rOc7Vyc07x February 23, 2025

However, with the seller asking for $500 each or $3,200 for all seven, it still represents something of a bargain, considering the mint nature of the hardware. "The monitors alone are worth nearly that much," explains Gabe Fowlke.

Developed by AM2, Fighting Vipers would be ported to the Saturn in 1996, and was followed by a sequel in 1998.