Square's Front Mission series is now 30 years old—it made its debut in Japan on February 24th, 1995.

The first game was released exclusively on the Super Famicom in Japan, and was created by Toshiro Tsuchida.

While the main focus of the series has always been tactical role-playing with massive robots (known as Wanzers), spin-offs such as Gun Hazard (1996), Front Mission Evolved (2010) and Left Alive (2019) have taken the franchise in slightly different directions—with mixed results, it's fair to say.

Front Mission tuns 30 today! Some of the dioramas created by Kow Yokoyama for the book 'Front Mission: in Huffman:

The series has sold around 3 million copies in total, and has made its mark on a wide range of systems, including PlayStation, WonderSwan Color, Nintendo DS, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Switch.

The last mainline entry in the series is 2005's Front Mission 5, but Forever Entertainment has been remaking the earliest entries for modern platforms.