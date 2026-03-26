As we've mentioned on the site before, LJN's 1989 video game adaptation of Friday the 13th isn't necessarily held up as a shining example of what the NES library has to offer.

Gaming critics and YouTubers, for instance, have regularly included it on lists of the worst games available for the system over the years, often criticising its high difficulty, confusing map system, and frustrating controls.

But yet, in spite of that, it has managed to earn a reputation as a game that NES owners keep returning to, and continues to have influence decades later, not only inspiring a NECA action figure, a "Retro" game skin (in 2017's asymmetrical survival horror game Friday the 13th), ROM hacks, and the odd indie successor, but a fan-made remake on the Game Boy Color (thanks Gamesradar for the spot!).

Friday the 13th: Revisited for the Nintendo handheld is the work of programmer Zeichi and features music by Exemia. It was released earlier this week on itch.io entirely for free, and is described as "a tribute to the 1988 NES classic, recreated from scratch for the Game Boy Color". It was built with GB Studio and aims to adapt the notorious horror adventure (about saving a group of camp counsellors from Jason Vorhees) into an experience you can hopefully enjoy on the go.

According to the developer, the game has been "adapted and optimised for the Game Boy Color with smoother, more precise controls", and there's even a new trading system, allowing you to "collect items and trade them with other advisors to obtain more powerful weapons." As Zeichi, this puts a greater emphasis on keeping the counsellors alive, as if Jason catches one, the "chain of exchange will be broken, and you'll lose access to important items."

These aren't the only changes made to the Game Boy Color version of the game, either, with the counsellor Crissy now being available to supply you "with healing potions that automatically restore your health if it drops to 0", and Jason having a newly positioned health bar at the top of the screen, which you can deplete (though be warned, he will always come back stronger).

If you want to give the game a try, you can grab it here.