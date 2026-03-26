Gremlin's Zool was one of the many platform games to try to muscle in on the craze kicked off by Mario and Sonic, and was reasonably successful on the home computer formats and consoles of the era.

It would seem that the 'Ninja of the Nth Dimension' is about to make a comeback of sorts. 33 Games and Umbra Dynamics have posted a teaser on LinkedIn which shows a short video of the character, along with the following text:

"A Gremlin Interactive classic is returning.

33 Games and Umbra Dynamics are bringing it back as a premium historical artefact and definitive physical release.

More soon. From Digital to Forever …"

The video includes several other company names, including Hilltop, Hologram Ghost and Urbanscan Ltd, the latter of which was responsible for releasing the game on iOS a while back.

The original Zool launched on the Amiga in 1992 and was later ported to the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, SNES, Master System, Game Boy, and Game Gear consoles. Zool 2 followed in 1993, and was released on the Amiga, CD32 and Atari Jaguar.

Zool hasn't been completely silent over the past few years. A few years back, Zool Redimensioned was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.