Update [ ]:

Sorry to get your hopes up, everyone – the mysterious ZUIKI system isn't anything exciting, it's a bandwagon-jumping AI PC called the 'Vividnode Mobile AI,' a mobile PC specialising in next-generation AI processing. Yawn.

"In recent years, the use of AI has expanded rapidly, and we are entering an era where individuals routinely use advanced AI," says the PR, translated from Japanese via Google.

"'Vividnode Mobile AI' is a mobile PC optimised for AI processing, developed to accelerate this trend. It features a cloud-independent local AI execution environment, achieving both security and high-speed processing."

Original Story [ ]: Japanese company ZUIKI – which recently gave us the X68000 Z micro-console based on the legendary Sharp X68000 home computer – has just teased its next piece of hardware.

The system shown in the image doesn't give a lot away, but to my eye, it looks a lot like the form factor of Nintendo's Wii.

It's hard to make out the details clearly, but the front appears to have a blue LED and two buttons.

Outside of the image, ZUIKI doesn't give much else in terms of info – other than that it's considered the "next challenge" and is "coming soon." Needless to say, when more information is revealed, we'll update this post.

ZUIKI's X68000 Z was a miniaturised take on the classic X68000, and was followed by the X68000 Z SUPER and X68000 Z XVI.

Sadly, a crowdfunding campaign to bring these systems to the West was cancelled.