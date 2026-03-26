A new 2D entry in the Cotton series is releasing in Japan later this year, on August 6th, on PS5, Switch 2, and PC (via Steam) (thanks, Gematsu!).

Cotton: Rock With You is the latest Cotton title from Success Corporation, the original creators of the Cotton franchise, and is intended to celebrate 35 years of the cute 'em up series, with the first title, Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams, having originally launched in arcades way back in 1991.

The new entry was initially announced in September of last year, just before featuring as part of the company's Tokyo Game Show line-up, and is also getting an arcade version via the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service, with location tests having taken place between February 25th and Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, at Akihabara Hey and Takadanobaba Game Center Mikado, in Tokyo, Japan.

Cotton: Rock With You sees the greedy young witch, Nata de Cotton, setting off on another quest for Willow candy, with the journey this time taking her to Japan. Players can also select from 10 playable characters, including Izuna from Izuna: Legend of the Unemployed Ninja and Psyva Ria, "a character based on the player aircraft from Psyvariar 3," with the game containing 16 total stages, including six selectable main stages, as well as bonus and final stages. Most of these levels seem to feature 2D scrolling levels, similar to the first entry in the series, with some occasional 3D sections (in the style of Panorama Cotton) also being included, if the screenshots are anything to go by.

A standard version of the game will be available both physically and digitally for 6,380 yen, with a limited-edition physical version also offered for 11,880 yen that includes an art book, a soundtrack CD, and a main character acrylic stand.

It will support English, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Spanish, and Portuguese language options