Indie coder Richard Langford has remade Ultimate Play the Game's 1983 classic Jetpac for PC.

Programmed by Chris Stamper with art by his brother Tim, Jetpac won "Game of the Year" at the Golden Joystick Awards in the year of its release.

Langford's remake includes three graphical styles which are switchable during gameplay: ZX Spectrum original, ZX Spectrum limitless colour and new HD graphics.

It's also possible to have platforms randomly re-arrange themselves with each new rocket build, and you can also decide if fuel pods are destructible, adding another layer of difficulty. Another upgrade is the missile launcher from the sequel, Lunar Jetman.

Finally, Langford has thrown in enemies from Cookie and Pssst, two more games from Ultimate Play the Game's back catalogue.

Langford isn't actually asking for any money for this game; you can download it for free. However, he does have 'name your price' enabled on the download page, so there's an option to chuck him a few quid if you're feeling inclined.

It remains to be seen if current rights holder Microsoft will allow this tribute to remain online; Jetpac is still very much a bankable property for the company, as it was included on Rare Replay and the more recent Rare Collection 1 for Evercade. The game also had an official HD remake in 2007 as Jetpac Refuelled.