2bitcrook has (partly) remade Capcom's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney for the original monochrome Game Boy.

The popular series started life on the Game Boy Advance in Japan, making this unofficial port a fitting tribute to the franchise, in a fashion.

"This demake is the entire first case of the original game 'The First Turnabout', says the developer. "It was created as a technical demonstration of the capabilities of GB Studio and how next to zero knowledge of coding can take you."

2bitcrook notes that it's "best played on an actual Game Boy" and recommends the Game Boy Pocket as the ideal system. However, it can also be played via emulation, with the developer urging players to ensure that frame blending is enabled. It's even possible to play it in your browser.

You can download the game here.

The first game in the series arrived on October 12th, 2001, but wouldn't reach the West until 2005, when it was ported to the Nintendo DS. Since then, Wright has starred in multiple sequels across a wide range of systems, and has even had his own movie, TV series and stage show.