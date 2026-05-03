Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Godzilla Minus One Director Puts Star Fox Puppet Mystery To Bed, Once & For All

When looking at videos and photos from the marketing campaign for the 1993 SNES classic Star Fox, one question comes up time and again: "What happened to the puppets used in the game's marketing?"

It's a question, we admit, we've been curious about here at Time Extension for a while now, and one we've always wanted to set out to answer.