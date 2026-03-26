We covered Epliogue's amazing GB Operator a while back, and found it a great way to combine your physical collection of Game Boy carts with the comfort and functionality of modern emulation.

The adapter is capable of accepting Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance cartridges, and runs them on your computer under emulation. Epilogue has a SNES version in the works, but that hasn't stopped it from expanding the features of the original Game Boy model.

As spotted by our friends over at Retro Dodo, Epilogue has released a smartphone application called Retrace that works with the GB Operator and lets you check whether a cartridge is legit.

This feature was previously exclusive to Epilogue's Playback computer application, but having it on your phone is much easier, especially if you're out and about shopping for Game Boy games and want to test before you hand over your money.

This might sound like a fairly throwaway feature, but counterfeit Game Boy games are no joke these days – especially since many titles – such as Pokémon, Kid Dracula and Castlevania II: Belmont's Revenge – can change hands for significant sums of money on the secondary market.

There's a serious business in producing fake carts on the cheap, and this could be the ideal way of protecting yourself against that.

Simply grab your GB Operator, make sure it's running the latest firmware and download the Retrace application for your phone. Plug the GB Operator into your phone with a USB-C cable, insert a cartridge, and it will not only tell you if it's authentic, but will also give you the typical price for that game.