If you own more than one vintage console and like to keep them connected up around your beloved CRT, then you'll be painfully aware of the problem of cable carnage.

All of your retro consoles need their own power supply – and most of those will be bulky "wall warts" – massive power blocks that not only cause cable tangles but also take up valuable room on your trailing sockets and extensions.

If this is the kind of issue that keeps you awake at night, rest easy – Kytor Industries has a solution.

"RetroTap replaces the tangled mess of ageing, bulky wall warts with a modern central power solution engineered for simplicity and exceptionally low ripple," says Kytor himself.

"Integrated LC filtering and overcurrent protection delivers safe, ultra-low ripple, stable power for original hardware. A single RetroTap powers up to 11 retro gaming consoles from one power supply, all housed within a premium injection-molded enclosure shell."

The RetroTap – which will cost $59.99 – is a single point of entry for all of your power needs and comes with an array of sockets that can be used with custom-made cables to connect all of your favourite systems. The RetroTap requires its own PSU (you can use one from a PS2 Slim, but other options are available).

The outputs are:

x5 5.5x2.1mm Center-Negative

x4 4.8x1.7mm Center-Positive

x1 6.5x3.0mm Center-Positive

x1 USB-C 5V 4A (output only, it can be used to charge controllers and accessories, or power a MiSTer FPGA)

This arrangement allows RetroTap to support more than 45 different systems:

9V Center Negative 9V Center Positive 5V Master System (I, II)

Genesis Model 1

Mega Drive Model 1

CD, Mega CD Model 1

CD, Mega CD Model 2

Game Gear (EU, JP)

Jagua

Jaguar CD

PC Engine

TurboGrafx-16

CoreGrafx (I, II)

AES (Internal Regulation)

NES (“Frontloader”)

New-Style NES (“Toploader”)

Famicom

New (“AV”) Famicom

Famicom Disk System

Super Famicom

Super NES (NTSC)

New-Style Super NES (“SNES Jr.”)

Virtual Boy Genesis Model 2

Mega Drive Model 2

Genesis 3

32X

Nomad

CDX

Multi-Mega

X’eye

Wondermega (M1, M2)

Game Gear (US)

Duo-R, RX

PC Engine Duo

Turbo Duo

Super CD-ROM2 MiSTer FPGA

MiSTER Pi

AES (External Regulation)

RetroTap has been a long time coming, but Kytor has his reasons.

The 2025 tariffs were "extremely disruptive to the development," but then he went and purchased @retroaccess and "restarting that business was a monumental undertaking. I also have a day job and other commitments."

Kytor also applied for third-party conformity testing. "The RetroTap successfully passed testing for FCC, CE, and UKCA compliance by an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory."

If this sounds like it's right up your street, then head over here to be notified when it's available.

"I will not be taking pre-orders, but this will not be a limited run," adds Kytor. "Even if the first batch sells out, there are no plans to end production."